Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Thomas Arthur Bell Purchases 1,712 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leidos Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 3,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 55.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Leidos by 127.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 194,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 109,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 18.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

