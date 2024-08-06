Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. Sells 1,059 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

