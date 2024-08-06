Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 123,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,132. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 572,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

