LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $620.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.