Leon’s Furniture (LNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Shares of LNF traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$16.46 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.17.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
