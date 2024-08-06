Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 253,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,544. The company has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

