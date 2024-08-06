Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 556.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 458,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

