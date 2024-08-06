Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

