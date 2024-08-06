Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 692,637 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

