Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys $109,543.26 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 2.8 %

LIND stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

