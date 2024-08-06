Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $443.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.96. Linde has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

