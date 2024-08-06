LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director George Parmer Purchases 5,000 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00.

On Friday, June 14th, George Parmer acquired 5,124 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04.

On Wednesday, June 12th, George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $26,642.56.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 5.4 %

LNKB stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LINKBANCORP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.