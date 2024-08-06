Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAAC stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

