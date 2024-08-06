Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAAC stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

