Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 5.4 %
LAAC stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
