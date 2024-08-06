Lithium Americas (LAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
NYSE LAC opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
