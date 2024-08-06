Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 598,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,318. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

