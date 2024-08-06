LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.3 %

RAMP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.65 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.66.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

