Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.95

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$151.95 and traded as high as C$169.42. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$167.36, with a volume of 348,552 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46. In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.