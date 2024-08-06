Loop Capital Boosts ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $130.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.24.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 3.4 %

ARM traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. 7,155,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,824. ARM has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.