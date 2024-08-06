LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPLA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 351,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.87 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,838,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

