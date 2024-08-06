LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.98

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.98 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 343.97 ($4.40). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.32), with a volume of 61,778 shares traded.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

