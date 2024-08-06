LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) vs. NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Financial Analysis

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25% LTC Properties 46.78% 10.22% 5.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $137.21 million 8.35 $6.84 million $0.09 173.44 LTC Properties $200.98 million 7.76 $89.74 million $1.92 18.68

This table compares NETSTREIT and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 118.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44 LTC Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus price target of $18.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats NETSTREIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

