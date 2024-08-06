Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCID traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 20,263,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,022,299. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

