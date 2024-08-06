Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 14,428,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,005,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

