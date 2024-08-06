Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $597.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

