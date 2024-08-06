Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LAZR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $597.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Luminar Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.