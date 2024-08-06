Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

