LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,306. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,000,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

