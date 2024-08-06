Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.
M has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macy’s Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Read More
