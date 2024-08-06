Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

