Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

