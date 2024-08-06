Margherita D. Valle Sells 620,878 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($547,483.48).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Margherita D. Valle acquired 327,129 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($301,000.49).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.58 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 200,106,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,629,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.69. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

