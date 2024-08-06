Maria V. Fogarty Sells 6,590 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Report on SR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Spire by 6,551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.