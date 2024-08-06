Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Down 2.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 11,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.06% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.