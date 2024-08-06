Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Buys $15,500.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,550.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Markel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,511.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,583.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,530.47. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.