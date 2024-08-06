Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Shares Up 1.9%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 3,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 406,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Marpai Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

