Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $254.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $263.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.95.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $214.21. 149,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,028. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 80,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

