Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.56.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $117.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

