Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

