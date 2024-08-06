Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

VAC traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $117.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

