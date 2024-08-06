Martin Brand Sells 60,566 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.44), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,415,755.22).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($121.05), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,593,838.01).

On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.63), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,272,200.42).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.51), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,230,188.88).

On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.69), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,938,232.23).

On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.32), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,733,081.92).

On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.66), for a total transaction of £2,552,550.28 ($3,262,045.09).

On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.56), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,636,279.26).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.01), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($7,888,963.17).

On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($118.79), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,367,993.42).

On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.04), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,279,050.16).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LON LSEG traded down GBX 76 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,512 ($121.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,212,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,807. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,936 ($101.42) and a 52-week high of £110.80 ($141.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,406.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 41 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 8,455.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.58) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.67).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

