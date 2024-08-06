Marwyn Value Investors (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MVI traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94.90 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,309. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.97 ($1.32).

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

