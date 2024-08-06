Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $536.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $530.00 to $536.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.55.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,314,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,421,131 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,651,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

