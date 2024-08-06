Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 2,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

