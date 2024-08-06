Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 9.0 %

MTRN traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. 83,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

