Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 70,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

