Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 126.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.45%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 18.6 %

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

MIGI opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

