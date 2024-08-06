Maxim Group Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target to $5.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

ATNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,044,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,977. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

