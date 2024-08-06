MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2,277.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 42,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $964.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

