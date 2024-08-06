McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,398 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 876,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,511. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

