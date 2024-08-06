Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.60

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.60 and traded as high as C$12.13. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 5,530 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$366.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
