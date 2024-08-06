Melrose Industries PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRO traded up GBX 31.20 ($0.40) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 483.10 ($6.17). The stock had a trading volume of 62,836,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,846. The company has a market cap of £6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 606.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.71).

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley bought 2,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £17,641 ($22,544.41). In related news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($63,481.15). Also, insider Justin Dowley purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £17,641 ($22,544.41). In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,370 shares of company stock worth $8,398,540. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

