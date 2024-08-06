Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Gillian Elcock Purchases 3,680 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Elcock acquired 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,304.03).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 451.90 ($5.78) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 578.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

